Nushrratt Bharuccha raises the temperature with her stunning ‘brown kudi’ look

New Delhi: Besides being a prolific actor, Nushrratt Bharuccha is also known for her sartorial choices and she always won brownie points from fashion critics and her fans. The gorgeous actress is making temperatures soar with her new pictures on social media.

Interestingly, without opting for the skin show, Nushrratt has been turning up the heat on the internet with her latest series of pictures sporting a ‘brown’ shirt, calling herself ‘brown kudi’ as the photo caption.

Needless to say, the actor’s expression looks like a dream, especially in one picture where she is looking at the camera and lost in thought. With minimalistic make-up, Nushrratt has aced the sensuous look elegantly. The latest photographs shared by the actress on social media has been appreciated by her fans and fashion police all over.

Nushrratt’s interesting lineup includes ‘Chhorri’, ‘Hurdang’, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, ‘Ram Setu’ and an untitled project.