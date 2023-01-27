topStoriesenglish2566378
NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA

Nushrratt Bharuccha Spends a Happy Day in Orphanage, Watches 'Dream Girl' with Underprivileged Kids

Her visit indeed came as a cherishing moment for the orphanage children. The actress was seen having a great time as she celebrated the entire day with them.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  Her visit indeed came as a cherishing moment for the orphanage children. The actress was seen having a great time as she celebrated the entire day with them.
  • She enjoyed her film, Dream Girl with the children and later on danced to the 'Radhe Radhe' song from the film for the children.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Spends a Happy Day in Orphanage, Watches 'Dream Girl' with Underprivileged Kids

New Delhi: As the entire nation is wrapped in the Republic Day fever, Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrated the occasion with the underprivileged kids at an orphanage in the city. The actress made a visit along with the director of Dream Girl and Janhit Mein Jaari, Raaj Shaandilyaa, and his team.

Her visit indeed came as a cherishing moment for the orphanage children. The actress was seen having a great time as she celebrated the entire day with them. She enjoyed her film, Dream Girl with the children and later on danced to the 'Radhe Radhe' song from the film for the children. 

She was seen sharing her delight on her social media as she posted, "Showing Dreamgirl to these wonderful angels at Bal Bhavan!! @writerraj @ayushmannk" Further to this, the actress was seen clicking a picture with the children and she further wrote, "Best time! Such energy! Such purity!! Such love!"

Moreover, the team of 'Dream Girl' was also present to celebrate Republic Day with orphanage girls with a special screening for orphanage girls.

On the work front, Apart from ‘Chhorii 2’, Nushrratt has an interesting lineup of films including ‘Selfiee’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has ‘Akelli’ in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film by the actress.

