Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn looks unrecognisable as she gets papped ahead of Diwali bash, netizens ask 'how many surgeries'

NEW DELHI: Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn looked sizzling hot as she attended another Diwali party on Sunday (October 23) night. The star kid was papped sitted inside her car with a friend and looked stunning. Nysa, who was recently spotted at the Diwali bash hosted by Bhumi Pednekar in a golden lehenga, was this time spotted wearing a printed green lehenga.

Nysa Devgn, however, avoided contact with camerapersons and continued talking to her friend. Meanwhile, a few users noticed that Nysa looked a bit different and suspected that she got a nose job done. Another user trolled the star kid writing if she got the plastic surgery done. "Iss ki bhi plastic surgery ho gai," he wrote.

"She looks totally changed. Wonders money can do," another wrote.

Watch her video below:

Only recently, Nysa was seen at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash, looking her glam best. She opted for a golden saree and was seen giggling with her pals in the car.

Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. She is yet to enter the glamorous world of showbiz yet. However, this has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. She often sets the internet on fire with her sensuous pics and videos.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa is stealing limelight with her gorgeous personality.

Nysa Devgn often trends on the internet with her bold and senuous photos and videos. Her party pictures stole limelight quite few times lately.