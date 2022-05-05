हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nysa Devgn

Nysa Devgn turns glam for Dua Lipa concert, parties in London with close friends - See pics

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter, Nysa Devgan celebrated her 19th birthday on April 20 this year. The popular star kid has already many dedicated fan pages to her name.

Nysa Devgn turns glam for Dua Lipa concert, parties in London with close friends - See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kajol and Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa attended singing sensation Dua Lipa's concert live in London. She enjoyed with her gang of friends and inside pictures were shared by one of her pals Orhan Awatramani. 

He dropped a few lit photos from the London concert. Wearing a smouldering black deep-neck blouse with denim, Nysa upped the glam quotient. Check out her pictures from the Dua Lipa concert which saw thousands of fans chilling and enjoying the music. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Recently, she partied with Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia's daughter Mahikaa along with friend Orhan Awatramani. The inside party pictures flooded the internet and needless to say why!

Nysa Devgan celebrated her 19th birthday on April 20 this year. The popular star kid has already many dedicated fan pages to her name. Recently, Nysa was spotted at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 and her pictures flooded social media. Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and dropped a stunning photo of Nysa Devgn in his latest collection - Diffuse. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter went to Singapore for her higher education but is currently with fam jam in Mumbai. 

She did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and is enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. 

 

