New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn is in London with her pals and enjoying herself to the fullest. The pretty star kid recently went clubbing with her BFFs and Orhan Awatramani posted a few pictures on his Insta story, giving us a sneak peek into how cool the gang is.

NYSA DEVGN PARTIES IN LONDON

Nysa Devgn dressed in a glam white top and tan skirt burned the dance floor and posed with her friends too. Also, one of her fan clubs posted a picture of Nysa posing with a friend. A few days back, she also attended Dua Lipa's live concert in London and inside pictures were shared online. Take a look at some screenshots of Instagram stories:

NYSA AT FDCI X LAKME FASHION WEEK 2022

Nysa Devgan celebrated her 19th birthday on April 20 this year. The popular star kid has already many dedicated fan pages to her name. Recently, Nysa was spotted at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 and her pictures flooded social media. Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and dropped a stunning photo of Nysa Devgn in his latest collection - Diffuse.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore.

She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.