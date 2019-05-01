close

Obamas to produce adaptation of book on Trump presidency

The Obamas' other projects include a biopic on American reformer Frederick Douglass and a period drama set in the fashion world penned by Callie Khouri.

Los Angeles: Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama's production house will bring out an adaptation of Michael Lewis' "The Fifth Risk", which is around the administration of the Donald Trump presidency.

Higher Ground Productions, the Obama's production company in partnership with Netflix, has unveiled an initial slate of projects, including this adaptation, reported variety.com.

A description of the series reads: "From Lewis, the author of 'The Big Short' and 'Moneyball', and based on his book 'The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy', 'Fifth Risk', a non-fiction series, will portray the importance of unheralded work done by everyday heroes guiding our government and safeguarding our nation."

The content comprises a range of scripted and unscripted projects for a range of audiences, as well as full-length features and documentaries.

The announcement includes seven projects that are in various different stages of development, to be released over the next several years.

 

