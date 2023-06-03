Odisha Train Accident: Bollywood, Tollywood Stars Express Grief Over Balasore Mishap

New Delhi: Condolences for the loss of lives poured in massive numbers from all around the world as India witnessed a tragic train accident on Friday Night. Over 230 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district.

Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Junior NTR have expressed condolences over the Odisha train tragedy. Chiranjeevi stated: "Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to extend all possible assistance for donating life saving blood units."

Junior NTR stated: "Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time."

Actor Salman Khan expressed his anguish over the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore district, which claimed 238 lives and injured over 900 people. Taking to Twitter, Salman wrote, "Really saddened to hear abt the accident, May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace, Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident."

Akshay Kumar too extended his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Odisha's train mishap. Taking to Instagram, Akshay mentioned that the visuals from the tragic train accident left him heartbroken. "Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha.Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared the video on his Twitter and wrote, "Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains be involved in this age and time? Who is answerable? Prayers for all the families. Om shanti."

As per the latest estimates by the South Eastern Railway, the death toll in the train accident involving two express trains -- Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express -- and a goods train in Balasore has risen to 238. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro, the South Eastern Railway said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the ex-gratia amount will be allotted from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the dead.

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on an adjacent track. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on a parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.