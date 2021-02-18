Oh nothing, just Sunny Leone's poised fall inside swimming pool: Watch

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone can maintain poise even while falling and her recent post is proof.

Sunny took to Instagram and posted a slo-mo video of her falling in a pool. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a mustard dress, while she drops into the pool smiling widely. Captioning the video, she wrote, “Poise is important even when you are falling down!!” As she falls, ‘Pull Me Out’ by Mike Stringer feat Christine Smit plays in the background.

Have a look at the post:

Sunny had earlier shared a picture in a blue swimwear relaxing in a pool. The gorgeous diva wore a big hat with her name written on it. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Just in case anyone forgot my name it’s on my hat!! Hehe.”

Her fans went gaga over her post and filled the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Sunny is currently shooting the upcoming season of MTV's youth based reality show ‘Splittsvilla’ with Rannvijay Singha in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Sunny also started the filming of her first web show Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Anamika’ last month. She was last seen in Devang Dholakia’s web series 'Bullets' which released on MXPlayer on January 8. The show also featured actress Karishma Tanna in a prominent role.