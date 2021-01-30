Sunny Leone drops sizzling picture in peach bikini, sets internet on fire

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone shared a stunning new picture in which she is seen having a good time as she takes a dip in the pool. The actress flaunts her gorgeous fit figure in the new picture and also shared the picture with a monochrome filter but looks just as stunning.

Sunny treated her fans to a stunning picture of herself posing in the pool in a nude two-piece swimsuit paired with chunky black sunglasses. Her post garnered a little over one lakh likes and fans also showed their love by dropping fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

She did not write anything in the caption but put two emojis which conveyed the message that she was enjoying herself and having fun.

Take a look at how the actress flaunted her perfect figure:

The actress is currently shooting with Rannvijay Singha in Kerala for youth-based show ‘Splitsvilla’. She shared her excitement for the show with a boomerang that featured Rannvijay.

Sunny also recently kickstarted the shoot for her new web-series ‘Anamika’ directed by Vikram Bhatt. She wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film ‘Koka Kola’, which is a horror comedy.

Actress Sunny Leone was last seen in the web series 'Bullets' which released on MXPlayer on January 8. Directed by Devang Dholakia, it also starred actress Karishma Tanna.