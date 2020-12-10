Old chats shared on late actress Divya Bhatnagar's Instagram account allege torture by her husband

New Delhi: Days after TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee accused Divya Bhatnagar's husband Gagan Gabru of physically and mentally abusing the late TV actress, her brother Devashish Bhatnagar also alleged that she was tortured by him. Now, screenshots of a few old chats of Divya, apparently with a friend, have been shared on her Instagram timeline, in which she had revealed about her troubled marriage, alleged she was tortured and was "beaten up with a belt".

During the conversation, Divya alleged that Gagan's family is a fraud and he married her just for the sake of getting established in Mumbai.

The chats appear to be shared by Devashish Bhatnagar, who is currently handling Divya's account.

The caption read, "I wish I could get to know all this. I wish I could tell her that it is okay to take stand for yourself. I wish I could tell her that girls are the most powerful human species. I wish I could save her from this devil. Please speak up before it is too late and specially to your family. Because you can share things with friends but only family can take you out from messes. I want this guy hanged @whogabru. This is guy is been threatening Divya Bhatnagar that he will get me (her brother) and mother killed, defame her, screw her life if she would share anything with anyone. Now I am handling over this case to all of her fans, friends, family and the people who actually care about humanity."

(Images Courtesy: Instagram/@divyabhatnagarofficial)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is also seeking justice for Divya, commented on the post saying, "I am with you." Actress Nidhi Uttam, who worked with Divya in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', wrote, "I wish you had shared things with me and your family. Kaash tum uss haiwan se milti hi nahi."

Divya Bhatnagar died on Monday due to COVID-19 complications. She was 34. Devoleena earlier said that she was stressed because of her husband and added that he used to beat her up and there are several cases against him.