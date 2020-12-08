Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar's brother alleges she was tortured by husband, hand-written note recovered

New Delhi: In an unfortunate turn of events, popular television actress Divya Bhatnagar, famous for 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' stint died on December 7, 2020. She had a cardiac arrest and was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 complications on November 26, 2020. he was 34.

The actress's untimely demise has sent shock waves in the industry with friends and colleagues mourning her death. Divya's brother Devashish Bhatnagar told Times of India, "We were hoping that she would recover. My mother is heartbroken. I have to stay strong for her. This is a very difficult time for us and the pain is unbearable."

He went on to allege that Divya Bhatnagar's husband Gagan Gabru used to torture his sister and she had even written about it in a note which they recovered after her death.

"Gagan started torturing Divya physically and mentally soon after their marriage. She had written a note on November 7, in which she had stated that Gagan tortures and abuses her. We found the note in her cupboard yesterday. She had also approached the police and filed an NC on November 16 against him, following an episode of domestic abuse. I had told her to stay strong when I got to talk to her during her hospitalisation", Devashish told Times of India.

In fact, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee in a video post on Instagram mourned her friend Divya's demise and claimed to expose Gagan Gabru, ensuring that he spends his entire life in jail.

Divya Bhatnagar featured in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', 'Udaan', 'Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre' and 'Vish' among others. Besides Devoleena, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shirodkar too expressed shock and extended condolences to the family, addressing Divya as 'gold and full of life'.