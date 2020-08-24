Old pic of Sushant Singh Rajput hugging Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain goes viral

New Delhi: An old picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain has taken over the internet. It features Sushant and Vicky hugging each other at a party. Sushant also plants a kiss on Vicky's cheek as he sports a funny expression for the camera. Going by Sushant's hairstyle, it appears that the photo was taken in 2015-2016 while the actor was prepping for his film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Take a look at the viral photo here. It has been posted by fan clubs of Sushant and Ankita on Instagram.

Sushant and Ankita were in a relationship from 2010 to 2016. They first met on the sets of their hit TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' and fell in love. After a few years, Sushant left the show to make a career in films.

Ankita is currently dating Vicky Jain. They have been together for more than a year now. A few days ago, Ankita called Vicky her "strength" for supporting her in the testing times.

Some media reports claimed that Sushant, who died on June 14, paid the EMI for her flat. However, Ankita hit back at the rumours by sharing her bank account details showing regular EMI deductions from her own account. Soon, Vicky came out in support of his ladylove and she was all hearts.

Ankita has been showing her unconditional support to Sushant's family. She and Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti often exchange messages on social media. Ankita had also supported his family's demand for a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death. Moreover, she and Vicky had also participated in the global prayer meet for the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Police said he died by suicide. A CBI investigation has been launched into his death case after the order by Supreme Court.