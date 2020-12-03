On a sunny day in Maldives, Hina Khan raises the temperature with her bold and beautiful avatar - Check out

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan, who is currently holidaying in Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, is constantly treating us to some fabulous pictures from their travel diaries. The couple jetted off to the island country over the weekend. (We're so jealous). The photos from their vacation are giving us some serious travel goals.

Recently, Hina has added a scintillating picture of herself posing like a diva by the beach and all we can say is wow! She exudes oomph in a pink swimwear and makes the spotlight follow her with her pose. Needless to say, the internet can't stop crushing over her look.

Here's the photo which Hina Khan shared. Of course, it's burning up the internet.

Meanwhile, take a look at some of her other photos from Maldives:

Hina Khan is known for her bold and sassy avatar and she never fails to impress the fashion police with her style statement. The diva is a social media stunner and her posts often break the internet.

Hina is a renowned TV star and also works in Bollywood. Her first Hindi film was 'Hacked'. She has also stepped into the digital platform with 'Damaged 2' and 'Unlocked: The Haunted App'. Meanwhile, Hina Khan's music video 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' also released recently.