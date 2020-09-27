On a sunny Sunday, Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire with her pool pics

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy is living her dream life and treating us to some fabulous pictures from her trips. While we are stuck here, Mouni has travelled to London, Dubai and now, she is chilling in Maldives. Jealous much? The Bollywood diva has shared some postcard-worthy pictures on her Instagram timeline, making us all go wow!

In some of the recent photos, Mouni has set the temperature soaring by posing in a pool. Her swag is just off the charts

Take a look at some of her photos that are breaking the internet.

Mouni Roy is a stunner in every sense. She lights up Instagram with some pictures of her enchanting avatar and they go crazy viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the web show 'London Confidential'. She also has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.