Mouni Roy

On a sunny Sunday, Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire with her pool pics

Mouni Roy has shared some postcard-worthy pictures on her Instagram timeline, making us all go wow!

On a sunny Sunday, Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire with her pool pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@imouniroy

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy is living her dream life and treating us to some fabulous pictures from her trips. While we are stuck here, Mouni has travelled to London, Dubai and now, she is chilling in Maldives. Jealous much? The Bollywood diva has shared some postcard-worthy pictures on her Instagram timeline, making us all go wow!

In some of the recent photos, Mouni has set the temperature soaring by posing in a pool. Her swag is just off the charts

Inhale... exhale...

Hey Stranger! Am thankful for everything you re about to throw at me ... #2020 #day1

LIFE S BEST WHEN LIFE IS SIMPLE In @deme_love_ Styled by my @anusoru thank you @gabriellademetriades by my @anishavarma

@masoomabilgrami_ didnt lemme finish making my fluffy bun! #togoornottogointothepool @kempinskidubai @travelbyindiana

HAPPY LOVE DAY !

Moody coz am already burnt #lovingthetanthough ! @discoversoneva

Mouni Roy is a stunner in every sense. She lights up Instagram with some pictures of her enchanting avatar and they go crazy viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the web show 'London Confidential'. She also has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.    

