Aly Goni

On Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni's birthday, let's scroll through his romantic pics with ladylove Jasmin Bhasin!

On Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni&#039;s birthday, let&#039;s scroll through his romantic pics with ladylove Jasmin Bhasin!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The Bigg Boss 14 star and television actor Aly Goni celebrates his birthday on February 25. Recently Aly and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin were spotted at the airport and reports suggested that the duo flew to Jammu to reunite with his family after spending months in the BB14 house. 

On Aly Goni's 30th birthday, let's scroll through his loved-up pictures with 'Naagin' actress Jasmin Bhasin, who was also a participant in Bigg Boss 14. We look at the 5 best pictures that prove Jasmin and Aly, lovingly called ‘Jasly’ are the ultimate couple goals:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@alygoni)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@alygoni)

A post shared by  (@alygoni)

The lovebirds Aly and Jasmin started dating in the Bigg Boss 14 house and fans have been gushing over the cute couple ever since. 

Happy Birthday, Aly Goni!

