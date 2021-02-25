On Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni's birthday, let's scroll through his romantic pics with ladylove Jasmin Bhasin!

Mumbai: The Bigg Boss 14 star and television actor Aly Goni celebrates his birthday on February 25. Recently Aly and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin were spotted at the airport and reports suggested that the duo flew to Jammu to reunite with his family after spending months in the BB14 house.

On Aly Goni's 30th birthday, let's scroll through his loved-up pictures with 'Naagin' actress Jasmin Bhasin, who was also a participant in Bigg Boss 14. We look at the 5 best pictures that prove Jasmin and Aly, lovingly called ‘Jasly’ are the ultimate couple goals:

In a recent Instagram story, Goni posted a video in which he was seen cutting his birthday cake in a party hall as his family and girlfriend cheered him on with birthday wishes. Fans also wished him on social media and made the “#HappyBirthdayAlyGoni” trend on Twitter today.

The lovebirds Aly and Jasmin started dating in the Bigg Boss 14 house and fans have been gushing over the cute couple ever since.

Happy Birthday, Aly Goni!