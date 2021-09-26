हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

On Daughter's Day, Tahira Kashyap shares her ‘love story’ with a throwback picture!

Commemorating Daughter's Day, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared a throwback picture of the time when she was pregnant with daughter Varushka. 

On Daughter&#039;s Day, Tahira Kashyap shares her ‘love story’ with a throwback picture!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Commemorating Daughter's Day, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared a throwback picture of the time when she was pregnant with daughter Varushka. 

In an adorable post, Tahira shared a picture in which her son Virajveer is seen kissing her pregnant belly, before the birth of her daughter. Tahira said, "This is when it all started… our love story.. #happydaughtersday #daughter #daughterslove". 

 

Often offering glimpses into the different aspects of motherhood, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana uses her social media to update her followers into the sweet, adorable, as well as quirky and fun moments with her children. 

Reflecting the same and more in her upcoming book 'The 7 Sins of Being A Mother', Tahira unfolds the unsaid yet relatable facets of motherhood, through fun and exciting incidents of her life. 

 

Author, filmmaker and influencer, Tahira has written multiple books like 'Cracking The Code: My Journey in Bollywood', 'Souled Out' and 'The 12 Commandments of Being a woman', Tahira Kashyap Khurrana demonstrates stories of varied backgrounds. 

Highlighting the varied aspects of life in the most relatable form, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is known to strike a chord with the masses with her witty, smart and engaging writing. 
After the success of short films with Toffee, Pinni and  Quaranteen Crush Tahira is all set to make her feature film directorial debut with 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', shoot for which began recently.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tahira Kashyap KhurranaAyushmann Khurranadaughter VarushkaDaughter's Day specialDaughter's Day
Next
Story

Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ gets new release date

Must Watch

PT8M19S

Rohini Court Shootout: The blame for the shootout also fell on the police