On Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, Kartik Aaryan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja For Darshan; Bollywood Celebs Welcome Bappa Home - VIDEO, PICS

New Delhi: The much-awaited and auspicious Ganeshotsav has begun from today. On Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, the entire atmosphere in the country is filled with festive fervour, especially in Maharashtra. Several Bollywood celebrities have followed the tradition of bringing Bappa idols home and this year too amid dhol beats and dancing - many actors welcomed the Lord to their abode. Actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal for his first darshan today.

KARTIK AARYAN AT LALBAUGCHA RAJA

Nation's current heartthrob Kartik Aaryan visited the majestic 12-feet tall Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek his blessings. Many celeb paps posted pictures and videos on social media platforms showing the actor praying to Lord. Dressed in salmon pink Kurta and flaunting his new hairdo, Kartik Aaryan looks every bit dashing. Take a look here:

BOLLYWOOD CELEBS WELCOME GANPATI BAPPA

Many Bollywood and TV personalities welcomed Ganpati Bappa home, following the rituals like every year. From Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Ritwik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi to Sambhavana Seth, Rahul Vaidya among others have already bought their Bappa home and many others including Shraddha Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan etc are likely to follow suit in the coming days.

GANESHOTSAV 2023

The 10-day-long festivity will see devotees welcome Ganpati to their abodes and after hosting the god for days, will bid him a tearful adieu. Ganeshotsav is one of the major attractions and festivals celebrated widely in Maharashtra. Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 19, starting off the 10-day-long Bappa festivity.

Here's wishing a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!