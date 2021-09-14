On Ganesh Utsav, Jacqueline Fernandez visits Kinnar Trust, shares beautiful pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez decided to be a part of the ongoing Ganesh Festival celebrations along with the YOLO Foundation and Kinnar Trust and spread positivity with the efforts.

Jacqueline took to her social media to share, "Ganpati Bappa Morya!!! Right now, all the gullys are echoing with this sound. Wherever I go, I see smiles that Lord Ganesha has bestowed upon us. On this auspicious occasion I along with @jf.yolofoundation visited @kinnartrust to be a part of their celebration. May Lord Ganesha continue to bless this beautiful community #yolo #ganpati #ganesha #transgender #happiness #life #celebration #love #unity #spreadpositivity"

Earlier, she associated with the YOLO Foundation and helped in feeding the needy during the pandemic, helped stray dogs and also did her bit in helping the police workforce with resources.

Jacqueline on the work front has a line-up of films one can be envious of, from Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey, to Kick 2 and Ram Setu.