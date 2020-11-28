On her birthday, Yami Gautam trends on Twitter!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, known for her beauty and versatile roles has come a long way from television to cinema. Born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Yami celebrates her birthday on November 28.

On her special day, her fans, friends and celeb buddies thronged Twitter for wishing her.



Wishing the very talented and beautiful @yamigautam a Verrrry Happppyyyy Bdayyyyy! Loads of more successes, good health and happiness always! #YamiGautam#HappyBirthdayYamiGautam — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) November 28, 2020

The actress has worked hard and made her way up the ranks. She is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming horror-comedy movie “Bhoot Police” in her home state.

The internet is now flooded with multitudes of pictures of the gorgeous Yami in her different poses and styles. Her fans sharing and reposting some of her more recent pictures, surrounded by breath-taking sceneries in Himachal Pradesh and still stealing the spotlight with her perfect features.

Currently shooting in Dharamshala with Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Arjun Kapoor, the actress shared the picture on Instagram from the heritage home in the background asking her followers to guess which film in the 90’s was shot in that home.

Yet again we can’t take our eyes off her no-filter perfect face.

Happy Birthday Yami Gautam!