On Hrithik Roshan's dashing pics in a black tuxedo, GF Saba Azad drops a heart!

Dec 10, 2022

Mumbai: Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan dropped dashing pictures from the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022. Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared a series of pictures where he is looking dapper. He wore a classic black suit with a bow tie.

Saba Azad reacted to the post. She dropped heart and smiley emojis in the comment section.

Anil Kapoor and Gajraj Rao also dropped fire emojis in the comment section. Hrithik also met popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022. Several pictures and videos of the two actors smiling and talking with each other emerged online on Friday. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Apart from Hrithik, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Freida Pinto also marked their presence at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Red Sea International Film Festival aims to become the top fest and market in the region and a key driver in the kingdom`s ongoing effort to build a film and TV industry practically from scratch after lifting its 35-year-old religion-related ban on cinema in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was recently seen in an action thriller film `Vikram Vedha` alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Helmed by the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri, the film received positive feedback from the audience. 

Hrithik Roshanhrithik roshan girlfriendSaba AzadHrithik SabaRed Sea International Film Festival 2022hrithik roshan news

DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections