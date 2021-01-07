हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Irrfan Khan

On Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, son Babil recalls his father, shares unseen video

 Irrfan’s elder son Babil shared an old video of the actor which he had made for the latter. The video also features Irrfan’s wife, writer Sutapa Sikdar and their younger son, Ayaan. 

New Delhi: Actor Irrfan Khan would have rang in his 54th birthday on Thursday (January 7). Reminiscing about his late father on his first birth anniversary, Irrfan’s elder son Babil shared an old video of the actor which he had made for the latter. The video also features Irrfan’s wife, writer Sutapa Sikdar and their younger son, Ayaan. 

In the post shared on Instagram, Irrfan can be seen making a video for his son Babil along with the family. He tells Sutapa and Ayaan to tell Babil that they miss him. 

Captioning the post, Babil penned a heartfelt note for his father, “You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried.” 

“It’s your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me,” his post further read. 

This is what Babil posted: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

 

Babil frequently shares throwback pictures and videos of his father. Ringing in New Year, he had posted a monochromatic picture of the duo sleeping on a bed. In another picture, the duo can be seen sitting on a bench and smiling at something. He captioned it as, “On to the next one without you, still with your compassion. Public ko Happy new year!” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

 

Irrfan died on April 29, 2020 in Mumbai after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. His film ‘Song of the Scorpions’ is slated to release this year. 

 

