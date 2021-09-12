On Kapil Sharma's show Kangana Ranaut revealed that daily 200 FIRs were lodged against her on Twitter

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut, who is basking high after the release of her latest film Thalaivii, appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in Saturday episode to promote her upcoming film.

Decked in a traditional wear, Kangana looked gorgeous as ever. The host of the show Kapil Sharma made some hilarious comments on Kangana and also made the episode a laughter riot for the audience.

While poking fun at Kangana, Kapil showed her a clip of an old episode from 2017, when Kangana arrived on the show with actor Shahid Kapoor to promote her movie Rangoon and when the host asked her why she is not on any social media platform. The actress replied that she feels that only ‘velle (idle)’ people use social media.

She further stated, “Mujhe aisa lagta hai jaise social media pe saare velle log hote hain jinko kuch kaam nahi hota karne ko. You don't get time to speak with the people you know. What will you say to those you don't even know.”

She also went on saying, “Ye saare velle log Twitter, Facebook, Instagram pe rehte hai aur khud pe inhone kitne case bhi karwa liye hain, hinting at Kapil’s controversy.

The actress has been recently banned from Twitter for her controversial tweets and later Kapil took a dig at that point and asked her what’s her take now over the comment which she made earlier on the show.

Kangana couldn’t control herself and started laughing whole heartedly. She also clarified that it was because of coronavirus lockdown that she joined Twitter and was thrown out as soon as the lockdown was lifted.

She also went on saying, “Yeh baat hai toh sach hi. Jab corona nahi tha, acchi khaasi busy thi main. Jab corona hua, aisi velli hui main.”

Kangana also went on sharing that she couldn't survive even six months on the app and was banned as she almost had 200 cases filed against her on daily basis.

For the unversed, Kangana's latest outing Thalaivii revolves around the life and rise to power of Jayalalithaa who ruled the hearts of people as she became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.