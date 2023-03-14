topStoriesenglish2583353
On Kareena Kapoor's Chat Show, Here's What Ranbir Kapoor Revealed About His 'Daal-Chawal' Moment With Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor opened up on his 'daal chawal' moment with Alia Bhatt on Kareena Kapoor's chat show 'What Women Want'. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 09:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Mumbai: Who could make Ranbir Kapoor spill the secrets? No guesses, it could only be someone from his family! Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to drop a teaser from the upcoming episode of her show `What Women Want`. Ranbir Kapoor will come as the guest on the show. 

In the teaser, Kareena asked Ranbir, "When did you feel with Alia Bhatt that, this is the daal-chawal moment?" "I'd like to consider myself a good husband", quipped Ranbir. For the unversed, `daal-chawal` is the famous dialogue from Ranbir Kapoor`s bumper hit movie `Ye Jawani Hai Deewani."  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mirchi Plus (@mirchiplus)

Kareena also asked Ranbir about the notion that actresses should not be taller than actors. "The three khans are not so tall," Ranbir swept the ball out of the park. It seems from the teaser, that it will be a fun banter between two Kapoor cousins. 

Ranbir and Alia got married in April last year and in June announced that they were expecting their first child together. On November 6, 2022, they welcomed a baby girl and named her ‘Raha’. Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt's baby announcement post read, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranbir`s movie `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar` opened with a good start. The film marked the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. A few days back, Ranbir even visited a hall in Mumbai to check the audience`s reactions. Apart from this, the `Besharam` actor will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga`s upcoming action thriller film `Animal` alongside Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. 

(With ANI inputs)

