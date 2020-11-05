On Karwa Chauth, Sapna Choudhary shares first pics with husband Veer Sahu - Check out!

New Delhi: Finally, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has shared pictures with husband Veer Sahu, leaving his fans all excited. Sapna chose the special occasion of Karwa Chauth to post first pictures with Veer and revealed how she celebrated the festival.

Sapna opted for a red sari and a bridal dupatta for the puja while Veer wore a maroon coloured kurta-pyjama set. Meanwhile, she also treated her fans to another look of hers in a red suit.

"Happy Karva Chauth...," Sapna Choudhary wrote while sharing the photos. Take a look:

Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu had a court marriage earlier this year. They were in a relationship for over four years. The couple welcomed a baby boy in October. Sapna had kept her marriage and pregnancy under wraps.

Sapna Choudhary is popular for her Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', which rules the chartbusters. She rose to fame after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 11' and followed it up with a few special dance sequences in Hindi movies.