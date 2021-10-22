हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parineeti Chopra

On Parineeti Chopra's birthday, Arjun Kapoor photoshops himself in her travel pics!

Arjun Kapoor wished his friend and first co-star Parineeti Chopra with a hilarious Instagram post on her 33rd birthday.

On Parineeti Chopra&#039;s birthday, Arjun Kapoor photoshops himself in her travel pics!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, and to make her day special, her first co-star Arjun Kapoor gave her the title of 'World Tourism Ambassador' on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun uploaded a hilarious birthday post. He photoshopped himself in Parineeti's pictures from her various trips and called her the 'World Tourism Ambassador'.

"Pari you travel the world and I travel with you in your heart. Happy birthday to the World Tourism Ambassador! You deserve the title," he captioned the post.

 

Arjun`s birthday wish for Parineeti has left netizens including members of the film industry in splits.

"Hahahahha. This made me laugh," an Instagram user commented.

Actors Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, and Aditi Rao Hydari dropped laughing emojis on the post.

For the unversed, Parineeti and Arjun had made their Bollywood debut together with the film 'Ishaqzaade' (2012). The two later shared screen space in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Parineeti ChopraArjun KapoorParineeti Chopra birthday
Next
Story

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's fan who painted his car, shirt with megastar's iconic dialogues!

Must Watch

PT9M35S

Search operation against terrorists in Srinagar