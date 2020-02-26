On Rajinikanth and Latha's wedding anniversary, a rare pic of the couple elates the internet

New Delhi: Soundarya Rajinikanth delighted the internet with a rare picture of superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha on their 39th wedding anniversary. Rajinikanth and Latha married on February 26, 1981, in Tirupati. The picture truly is a treat to all his fans and appears to be taken years ago. It features the couple in white outfits and both of them smile for the perfect photo.

"LOVE LOVE LOVE you endlessly Amma & Appa. Happy anniversary," is how Soundarya captioned the lovely photo.

Take a look:

Happy wedding anniversary, Rajinikanth and Latha!

The picture is bombarded with comments from several of Rajinikanth's fans. "Wow... that's awesome... wishing my Thaliavar the bestest anniversary... May God bless them with all of happiness and love," read a comment and another user wrote, "Happy anniversary to the most wonderful couple."

Rajinikanth, 69, and Latha are parents to daughters Aishwaryaa R Dhanush and Soundarya. Aishwaryaa is married to actor Dhanush while Soundarya is married to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi.

On the work front, Rajinikanth, last seen in 'Darbar', recently announced his next film 'Annaatthe'. The film is expected to release later in 2020.