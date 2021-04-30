हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rishi Kapoor films

On Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, fans offer tribute to legendary actor!

Rishi Kapoor was a man who was known for his wit and perfect comic timing

On Rishi Kapoor&#039;s first death anniversary, fans offer tribute to legendary actor!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It's been a year since some of the prominent personalities left us in 2020 and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor was one of them. The sad demise of Kapoor senior sent shockwaves across the nation including his family, fans, and well-wishers. 

The 'Bobby' actor battled Leukaemia (blood cancer) for two years before breathing his last at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on April 30. The actor par excellence underwent treatment for it in New York for a year.

On the occasion of Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, wishes and tributes have poured on social media as fans leave 'miss you' messages. 

Let's have a look at some of the tweets and see how badly fans are missing their late legendary actor. 

 

He is survived by his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and actor Ranbir Kapoor. During his tough times, Neetu stood like a rock behind him. The two shared a great bond and gave perfect couple goals. 

We miss you, Rishi Kapoor!

