On Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, fans offer tribute to legendary actor!

New Delhi: It's been a year since some of the prominent personalities left us in 2020 and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor was one of them. The sad demise of Kapoor senior sent shockwaves across the nation including his family, fans, and well-wishers.

The 'Bobby' actor battled Leukaemia (blood cancer) for two years before breathing his last at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on April 30. The actor par excellence underwent treatment for it in New York for a year.

On the occasion of Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, wishes and tributes have poured on social media as fans leave 'miss you' messages.

Let's have a look at some of the tweets and see how badly fans are missing their late legendary actor.

Remembering one of the most versatile, fun-loving actor in #Bollywood on his death anniversary!

The actor who gave us memorable performances- RISHI KAPOOR. Although you left us last year, but you still live in memories of many people.

.#RishiKapoor #MissYouRishi @chintskap pic.twitter.com/YPXGB21z1j — RubiHolic and Sumedhian (@Sumedh_Rubina) April 30, 2021

Remembering Rishi Kapoor On His First Death Anniversary

These Rare Pictures Of The Bobby Star Will Leave You Teary-Eyed. pic.twitter.com/bXY7aRYEon — Subhash Shirdhonkar (@4331Subhash) April 29, 2021

Remembering Rishi Kapoor On His First Death Anniversary

Rishi Kapoor & Asha Bhosle pic.twitter.com/Gqc6AmwB0f — Subhash Shirdhonkar (@4331Subhash) April 29, 2021

He is survived by his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and actor Ranbir Kapoor. During his tough times, Neetu stood like a rock behind him. The two shared a great bond and gave perfect couple goals.

We miss you, Rishi Kapoor!