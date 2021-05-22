On Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's birthday, scroll through her glamourous pics!

New Delhi: It's a celebratory day for megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as their daughter Suhana Khan turned 21 today (May 22). The star kid is a social media star and sure knows how to make the right kind of buzz with her interesting posts online.

She has over a million followers online and appears she has a huge fan following before making her acting debut on the big screen. Even though she has limited comments on her post to avoid inappropriate or hateful comments, she still continues to regularly post on Instagram.

Suhana, who currently in New York where she's studying acting, often posts about her life in the Big Apple and her fancy apartment.

So, on the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look into her glamorous life in New York.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into the movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut. However, no announcement has been made so far.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.