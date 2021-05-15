हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Eid

Shah Rukh Khan shares salt-and-pepper beard look this Eid, says 'let's be compassionate to all'

Shah Rukh Khan's also treated fans with a black and white selfie, which has gone viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan shares salt-and-pepper beard look this Eid, says &#039;let&#039;s be compassionate to all&#039;

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan tweeted Eid wishes to his fans on Friday evening, urging all to be compassionate and helpful towards others.

"Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India. As always together we will conquer all! Love U," Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter.

The 55-year-old-actor also treated fans with a black and white selfie, which has gone viral on social media.

Commenting on Shah Rukh`s post, fans showered him with love. Some fans expressed how they are missing gathering outside his residence, Mannat, due to the pandemic, as they did in pre-COVID times.

"Eid Mubarak Sir. Missed the outside view of your house this Eid where fans used to gather & wish you in a single voice loud & louder. One day will definitely feel that feeling seeing you just my front. #EidMubarak," commented a fan.

 

