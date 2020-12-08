On Sharmila Tagore's birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan post adorable wishes!

New Delhi: On veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's birthday, daughters Saba Khan, Soha Ali Khan along with star daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan wished on social media. The three pretty ladies posted throwback pictures with heartfelt messages.

Kareena Kapoor called her mother-in-law one of the coolest and strongest women she knows with the same image that Saba Ali Khan used for her own post. Saba kept her caption simple but also posted a few more pictures from Sharmila Tagore’s glory days.

With a bunch of cute emojis placed in the sentence she wished her mother saying “HaaPpY Birthday MA! Star today. Star shines ALWAYS.”

Soha Ali Khan chose to express how much she misses her mother with a longer note in the post on her account. She captioned the post saying “We always managed to spend birthdays together but this year has kept us apart. When we meet and may that be soon, we will celebrate all the moments we have missed and be thankful for all the love we have. Happy birthday Amman! See you soon”

Sharmila Tagore has been awarded two National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Hindi cinema. In 2013, the Government of India honoured her with Padma Bhushan for her contributions to the Indian culture through performing arts.

The noted actress married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the Nawab of Pataudi and former captain of the Indian cricket team, on December 27, 1969. They have three children: Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Happy Birthday, Sharmila Tagore!