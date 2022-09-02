NewsLifestylePeople
SIDHARTH SHUKLA DEATH

On Sidharth Shukla's first death anniversary, family arranges prayer meet with Brahma Kumaris

Sidharth Shukla's first death anniversary: Bigg Boss 13 winner was 40 when he breathed his last on September 2, 2021. He passed away after suffering cardiac arrest.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 08:39 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

On Sidharth Shukla's first death anniversary, family arranges prayer meet with Brahma Kumaris

Mumbai: It's been a year since Sidharth Shukla's death and his memories are still afresh in the hearts of not just his family but also his fans and friends from the industry. On the eve of the actor's first death anniversary, his family members including his mother Rita Shukla and sisters got together for a prayer meeting with the Brahma Kumaris. Several pictures from the prayer meet have surfaced online. 

Bhog and Prasad were distributed. Sidharth was an ardent follower of Brahma Kumaris and would often attend with his mother. Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last on September 2, 2021. He passed away after suffering cardiac arrest.

Sidharth made his silver screen debut in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He followed this up with shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi and Love You Zindagi. He later appeared in the popular show Balika Vadhu and played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar. 

Sidharth then bagged a role in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He later appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2015 and won the show. After this, he participated in Bigg Boss 13 and won the show. 

 

Live Tv

Sidharth Shukla deathSidharth Shukla first death anniversarySidharth Shukla prayer meetSidharth Shukla motherRita ShuklaShehnaaz Kaur Gillshehnaaz gillsidharth shukla heart attack

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Is common man's life, the cheapest thing in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?