On Sunny Deol's birthday, rare pic of his sisters goes viral!

New Delhi: Actor-politician Sunny Deol celebrated his birthday recently and several celeb friends including fans wished him online. Handsome brother Bobby Deol's special wish hogged the attention with netizens as it had a rare picture of their sisters Vijeta and Ajeita Deol respectively.

Bobby Deol's post reads: Happy birthday bhaiya you mean the world to me

The warm hug shared by brothers and sisters in this rare family gem of a picture is worth a frame.

Sunny, Bobby Vijeta and Ajeita Deol are veteran actor Dharmendra's children from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur. He later married actres Hema Malini and the couple has two daughters - Esha and Ahana Deol.

Recently, on the festive occasion of Dussehra, Sunny Deol announced Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel. A brand new poster of the upcoming film which will release in 2022 was also unveiled. The film is a sequel to the 2001 released hit film of the same name.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar' is a period-action drama set in 1947, the time of partition in India. 'Gadar 2' will also star Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Sunny and Ameesha. Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.