Ayushmann Khurrana recalls when he sang 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' for wife Tahira near a lake

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana surprised his ladylove and wifey, Tahira Kashyap, with a heart-melting post on her birthday this Friday (January 21). The actor took to Instagram to share a montage of their lovey-dovey moments together and penned a birthday note for her in the caption.

In the video, Ayushmann shared an unseen picture of Tahira from their wedding, their vacation moments, and a cute picture of Ayushmann kissing Tahira's cheek as she blushed. In the background, the popular romantic song 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' was playing and Ayushmann revealed that he had sung that song for Tahira at the staircase of Sukhna lake in the winter of 2001.

He wrote, "Happy birthday @tahirakashyap! This was the first song I’d sung for you sitting at the staircase of Sukhna lake in the winters of 2001. Kaafi din se gaana nahi gaaya aapke liye. I need to do that soon. Don’t miss me now. Ok. Umm.."

Take a look at the video:

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana got married in 2008. The childhood sweethearts have two kids together - Virajveer and Varushka. Tahira often takes to Instagram to post adorable pictures with her two munchkins.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the progressive love story 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' alongside Vaani Kapoor.