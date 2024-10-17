One Direction Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31, 'Shocked' Fans And Friends Mourn His Untimely Demise

New Delhi: Liam Payne, the former One Direction singer, was found dead after a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The news has sent shockwaves through the music community and his devoted fans, who are expressing their grief across social media.

American singer Charlie Puth took to Instagram, stating, "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me, He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone."

Puth also shared heartfelt memories of their time together.

Fans have been vocal on X, with one user posting, "One Direction singer Liam Payne(31) dies in Argentina after fall from balcony

Rest in peace Liam

Fire fighters leave Buenos Aires hotel with Liam Payne's body

It’s a nightmare for Harry Styles, Louis, Niall and Zayn to attend funeral of Liam Payne at such a young age"

It’s a nightmare for Harry Styles, Louis, Niall and Zayn to attend funeral of Liam Payne at such a young age pic.twitter.com/0b654DaO33 — Sumit (@SumitHansd) October 17, 2024

Another fan added, "R.I.P Liam Payne I can't believe what I'm hearing may you rest in peace"

R.I.P Liam Payne I can't believe what I'm hearing may you rest in peace #RIPLiamPayne pic.twitter.com/byT3fFFZbN — ‏AK (@archivekarla) October 17, 2024

Many expressed their disbelief, with one fan reflecting, "Out of everything I could've expected to hear this wednesday liam payne's death was NOT it. Childhood me would’ve been rolling on floor and crying."

Out of everything I could've expected to hear this wednesday liam payne's death was NOT it. Childhood me would’ve been rolling on floor and crying.#LiamPayne #OneDirection pic.twitter.com/7LWilfsiks — Dr. Anusmita Mukherjee (@anusmita2000) October 16, 2024



Liam Payne's Thousands of fans are Crying like a baby gathered outside the Palermo hotel to mourn the Legend.

Distressed Fans are paying tribute to one direction singer Liam with Candles, tears and applause in Buenos Aires .

In Buenos Aires, thousands of fans gathered outside the Palermo hotel, mourning the loss of the beloved star. They lit candles and offered applause in tribute to Liam.

Liam Payne, who had a son named Bear with British TV personality Cheryl in 2017, rose to fame as a member of the globally successful band One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. Just days before his death, he attended a concert by former bandmate Niall Horan, where he was seen enjoying the moment with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, 25.