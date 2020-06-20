Only you could have saved Sushant Singh Rajput: Sandip Ssingh to Ankita Lokhande in an emotional note

New Delhi: Bollywood star and a bundle of talent actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's (SSR) untimely and shocking death by suicide has left his close ones mourning. The nation, in fact, is grieving the death of a 34-year-old brilliant actor, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Sushant's close friend and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh, who was present with the actor's family all through this turmoil wrote and heartfelt note to Ankita Lokhande. Both Sushant and Ankita were a superhit on-screen pair during 'Pavitra Rishta' days. They were in a relationship for around 6 years before going their separate ways.

In an emotionally charged up note to Ankita, Sandip writes his heart-out on experiences with SSR and how the three of them were like a house on fire.

He wrote: Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him!

Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face.

Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid!

I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and untimely death has sent shock waves across the nation and once again the ghost of nepotism has hit Bollywood hard on debates and discussion on various social media platforms.

Mumbai police is investigating the case and as many as 13 people have recorded their statement.

Sushant's family immersed his ashes in the holy Ganga river on June 18, 2020, in Patna.