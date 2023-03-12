topStoriesenglish2582705
NewsLifestylePeople
JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Oscars 2023: Jacqueline Fernandez Stuns In Blue Pantsuit As She Parties With Team ‘Tell It Like A Woman’- See Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez shared glimpses of her party with the team of Oscar nominated film 'Tell It Like a Woman'.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 03:53 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Oscars 2023: Jacqueline Fernandez Stuns In Blue Pantsuit As She Parties With Team ‘Tell It Like A Woman’- See Pics

New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, on Sunday, shared some glimpses from her dinner party with the team of her Oscar nominated film `Tell it like a Woman`. Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared a string of pictures, which she captioned, "Pre Oscar dinner with team `Tell it like a Woman` and some more beautiful people." 

In the pictures, Jacqueline looked adorable as she donned a co-ord set paired with blue bralette top. She kept her hair open, makeup heavy and was seen carrying a red handbag. In other pictures, she could be seen posing with the team of `Tell it like a woman`, Anna Watanabe, Mira Sorvino, Christopher Backus and others. Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Love this look," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "So beautiful." "like can u get any more drop dead gorgeous," a fan wrote. 

See the post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez

`Tell It Like A Woman`s song `Applause` recently bagged an Oscar nomination in the `Best Original Song` category and will be competing against `RRR`s song `Naatu Naatu,` `Hold My Hand` from the movie `Top Gun: Maverick,` `Lift me Up` from `Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,` and `This Is Life,` from `Everything, Everywhere All At Once`. The prestigious award function will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and will be telecasted in India on March 13 early morning. Meanwhile, Jacqueline will be next seen in an action thriller `Fateh` opposite Sonu Sood.  

Live Tv

Jacqueline FernandezOscars 2023Tell It Like A WomanJacqueline Fernandez Oscars party

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?