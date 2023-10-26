New Delhi: Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Bollywood today. She has starred in many blockbuster films and has won numerous awards for her performances. But her journey to the top has not been without its challenges. Over the years, she has been embroiled in several controversies that have tested her resilience and resolve.

Here Are Five Of Her Most Controversial Moments:

1. The Cleavage

In 2014, Deepika Padukone appeared on the cover of Vogue India magazine wearing a low-cut dress. The cover sparked a controversy, with some people criticizing Deepika for being too revealing and others defending her right to dress however she wanted. Deepika herself responded to the controversy by saying, "I think it's important for women to be able to express themselves however they want. I don't think there's anything wrong with showing some cleavage."

2. My Choice Video

In 2015, Deepika Padukone appeared in a video titled "My Choice," which was released by Vogue India magazine. The video featured several prominent Indian women speaking out about their personal choices, such as whether or not to have children or to marry. Deepika's participation in the video was controversial, with some people criticizing her for promoting promiscuity and others defending her right to speak her mind. Deepika herself responded to the controversy by saying, "I think it's important for women to have the freedom to make their own choices. I don't think there's anything wrong with wanting to have children or not wanting to have children. It's up to each individual woman to decide what's right for her."

3. Padmaavat Controversy

In 2018, Deepika Padukone starred in the film Padmaavat, which was based on the historical novel Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. The film was controversial before it was even released, with some Hindu groups protesting it on the grounds that it distorted history and disrespected the Hindu religion. The protests escalated after the film's release, with some theatres being vandalized and Deepika and other members of the cast receiving death threats. Deepika herself responded to the controversy by saying, "I'm proud of the film that we've made and I'm not going to be cowed down by these threats."

4. JNU Visit

In 2020, Deepika Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi to stand in solidarity with students who were protesting against a fee hike. The visit was controversial, with some people criticizing Deepika for supporting a university that they perceived to be anti-national. Deepika herself responded to the controversy by saying, "I went to JNU to express my solidarity with the students who were protesting against a fee hike. I believe that everyone has the right to protest and to express their views freely."

5. Mental Health Advocacy

Deepika Padukone has spoken openly about her own struggles with mental health, and she has used her platform to raise awareness about the issue in India. However, her advocacy has also been controversial, with some people criticizing her for talking about mental health in public. Deepika herself has responded to the criticism by saying, "I think it's important to talk about mental health openly so that we can break down the stigma and get people the help they need."

Deepika Padukone may have been part of some controversies, but she is also one of the most successful and respected actresses in Bollywood. She has spoken openly about her own struggles with mental health, and she has used her platform to raise awareness about the issue in India. She is a role model for women everywhere, and she shows that it is possible to be successful and respected without being afraid to speak your mind.