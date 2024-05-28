Advertisement
SANGRAM SINGH

Pagdi Ka Maan: First Look Of Wrestler Sangram Singh's Upcoming Single Video Unveiled

Sangram Singh shared the first glimpse photo of his upcoming song on his social media. Which says a lot in itself.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 28, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Pagdi Ka Maan: First Look Of Wrestler Sangram Singh's Upcoming Single Video Unveiled Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Wrestler Sangram Singh, who has surprised the sports world with his wrestling dominance, knows very well how to present his personality in every style. No one can match him in wrestling, while his connection with yoga and spirituality is unmatched. That is why for the first time for the youth of the country, through a unique single music video, Sangram Singh will show such a glimpse of himself that will teach a lot to the new youth. 

Recently, Sangram Singh shared the first glimpse photo of his upcoming song on his social media. Which says a lot in itself. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sangram U Singh (@sangramsingh_wrestler)

Sangram Singh says that, "This song will inspire new kids for their career. The specialty of this song is that it has been written and sung by a 22-year-old child. I am very happy that I could be a part of this song. I am also privileged to work with legendary director mahesh bhatt for an international song which was marked as my 1st song for the industry .I was new at that time but bhatt sir was kind to me and it was a great work experience with him". 

 Sangram Singh has worked with Mahesh Bhatt for the first time in an international song a long time ago. Apart from this, he also showed his acting skills by playing a role in Om Puri and Jimmy Shergill's film Yuva. Sangram Singh was also going to do a biopic with director Shyam Benegal but due to some reasons, things did not move forward. Very soon Sangram Singh will also be seen in a series. He has also been seen in Bigg Boss  and Surviver Show too. 

