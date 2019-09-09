Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat runs into Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas at US Open, shares post

New Delhi: Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat ran into Priyanka Chopra's husband and American singer Nick Jonas at the US Open.

The actress took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with Nick. She captioned it, "Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi-Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for

@rafaelnadal."

Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal !@nickjonas @usopen @emirates pic.twitter.com/9rmRb62K12 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 7, 2019

Mehwish is currently holidaying in the US with her family. The actress was in news because of her hateful tweet against Bollywood. She lashed out at Bollywood and Hollywood for allaegedly showing her country in poor light.

In an interview with Gulf News, Mehwish had said, "These are subjects that I have been speaking about for some time now and something I feel strongly about. I spoke about the misrepresentation of Muslims in Hollywood and how that is fuelling Islamophobia at the UN last year. I spoke about Bollywood at the Filmfare ME event in Dubai calling on India to release our films as a first step to creating a greater understanding between our countries. The Oslo event gave me the opportunity to bring these strands together and put them in the context of peace. For me, it is something that I have been talking a lot about for some time now..”

Mehwish is one of the most popular names in the Pakistani film industry. She was honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan a few days ago.