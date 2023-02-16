topStoriesenglish2573903
Pakistani Girl's Sensational Dance in Black Lehenga Choli on Nora Fatehi's Manike Song at a Wedding Breaks Internet - Watch

Viral Pakistani Videos: A new video clipping has gone viral on the internet featuring a Pakistani girl dancing at a desi wedding function to Nora Fatehi's song.

Feb 16, 2023

New Delhi: Watching fun wedding videos on various social media platforms is on a rise these days - thanks to viral pages and groups for sharing it online. Talking about desi weddings, a video has gone viral recently of a Pakistani girl dressed in a stunning black lehenga-choli set dancing to the Bollywood track 'Manike' from Thank God featuring Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra.

The Pakistani girl grooves to the Manike beats flawlessly while the onlookers cheer for her. The Wedding dance stage is literally set on fire with her smooth moves. Check it out here: 

Earlier, Pakistani sensational Ayesha rose to fame after she danced to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' at a wedding. She became an overnight star with social media abuzz with her videos and pictures. In fact, she was even featured on a few chat shows in Pakistan, given her popularity online. 

Ayesha appeared on the Good Morning Pakistan show where she to 'Batiyan Bujhai Rakhdi' by Shazia Manzoor. She hails from Lahore and has 637K followers on IG already. Harping on her popularity, many brands have also collaborated with her recently.

Not just Ayesha, several other viral wedding videos from Pakistan have been making rounds on the internet almost every other day. Looks like netizens are loving desi wedding fun!

 

