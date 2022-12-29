topStoriesenglish
Pakistani sensation Ayesha now dances to Haryanvi song 'Tere Chakkar Mein' in green desi salwar-kameez, fans shout 'mera dil ye pukare aaja...' Watch

Pakistani Viral Dance Video: Ayesha is seen lip-syncing to Tere Chakkar Mein song by Khasa Aala Chahar, Pranjal Dahiya, and Upasna Gahlot.

Dec 29, 2022

New Delhi: Remember Pakistani viral sensation Ayesha, who swooned into the hearts of the audience with her wedding dance on Lata Mangeshkar's classic Mera Dil Ye Pukare? Well, the girl is back with yet another dance number but this time it's on a Haryanvi song 'Tere Chakkar Mein'. Ayesha can be seen vibing to the track in desi avatar and fans are loving it. 

Pakistani sensation Ayesha can be seen donning a green salwar kameez with her long hair open. Netizens commented on her look and dance. One user wrote: Mera dil ye pukare aaja, recalling her maiden viral track while another one wrote: Without makeup hi ap achhi lgti ho yar.. Ye bridal vidal look ko itna heavily try mat kiya kro.. Ap simple me cute ho

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

Ayesha is seen lip-syncing to Tere Chakkar Mein song by Khasa Aala Chahar, Pranjal Dahiya, and Upasna Gahlot.

She was recently trolled for posting a picture where she can be seen wearing a mask and showing off her middle finger. Many bashed her for sharing such a derogatory photo on social media.

Ayesha featured on the Good Morning Pakistan show where she to 'Batiyan Bujhai Rakhdi' by Shazia Manzoor. She hails from Lahore and has 637K followers on IG already.

Harping on her popularity, many brands have also collaborated with her recently.

 

