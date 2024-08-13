Advertisement
HANIYA ASLAM DEATH

Pakistani Singer Haniya Aslam Dies Of Cardiac Arrest: Kiran Rao, Swanand Kirkire Condole Demise

Pakistani musician and Coke Studio fame singer Haniya Aslam is no more.

|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 04:52 PM IST|Source: ANI
Pakistani Singer Haniya Aslam Dies Of Cardiac Arrest: Kiran Rao, Swanand Kirkire Condole Demise (Image: @zebbangash/Instagram)

Islamabad: As per Dawn, Haniya passed away on Sunday, August 11, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The news of her demise was shared by her cousin and musical partner, Zeb Bangash, via an Instagram post.

Bangash's post features a series of touching photographs of Haniya and it was captioned, "Hanini".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeb  (@zebbangash)

After learning about the death of Haniya, members from the Pakistan film industry and Indian musicians and filmmakers condoled her death.

Lyricist and singer Swanand Kirkire took to his Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of his last conversation with Haniya Aslam.

He penned a long heartbreaking note confirming the news. He also shared that they were working on an album that will now remain unfinished.

"My dearest Haniya Aslam @citrushaniya is no more. She suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away peacefully last night. We shared a special bond when we collaborated on @dewarists 2. 'kaho kya khayal hai' I'm sharing my last conversation with her, which took place just a few days ago. We have an unfinished album that we were working on together," he wrote.

"@zebbangash, sending you and your family a big hug. May God give you the strength to cope with this loss. Haniya, we will see you on the other side. Until then, your sweet voice and melodious guitar riffs will continue to play in our ears, reminding us of the terrible loss of losing you," he added.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kiran Rao paid her tributes to Haniya.

"Haniya Your music will live on in our hearts," she wrote.

Huma Qureshi also paid condolences.

"Thank you for the music RIP Haniya Aslam," she wrote on Instagram.

Haniya had worked in India as well. She collaborated with music maestro A R Rahman on the song "Sooha Saaha" from the film Highway.

