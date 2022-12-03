Pakistani viral sensation Ayesha shakes her legs to Marjani song with friends, watch here

NEW DELHI: Pakistani girl Ayesha became the internet sensation after her dance video from a wedding ceremony went insanely viral. The girl has gt insane fame on social media with her viral dance clip and already has 637k fan following on Instagram. Ayesha has once again set the internet on fire again after a new dance video of her has emerged on the internet. The latest video shows her grooving on a stage to popular Bollywood track 'Marjani' from the movie 'Billu'.

Ayesha is seen wearing a navy blue gown with gold embroidery as she danced with two of her friends. She is seen wearing a dark blue embroidered anarkali suit as she and two other people on the stage groove to the song.

Ayesha, the latest viral sensation from Pakistan, was recently in the limelight for not-so-good reasons. She took to Instagram (IG) and dropped some photos where she can be seen wearing a mask and showing off her middle finger.

Ayesha shared several photos dressed in a wine colour sweater and black pants with white sneakers. She captioned her post: Exactly bro. #viralpost #fyp #face. Netizens commented on her post and trolled her for such offensive photos.

One user wrote: Thoda sa fame kya milgaya aagaye aukaat pe, another one said: Bohat he low level pics thi wesy jisy saf saf pata chala ke awara or pendu kesy hote hai.

Users bashed her for showing off a derogatory gesture after she got instant fame with the dance video.

18-year-old Ayesha from Lahore recently earned an invite to 'Good Morning Pakistan' show where she danced to 'Batiyan Bujhai Rakhdi'.