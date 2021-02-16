हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistani viral video of Pawri Horai Hai invites a meme fest, Yashraj Mukhate of biggini shoot fame drops his version - Watch

Netizens can't keep calm over Pakistani digital content creator Dananeer's viral video #PawriHoraihai. Also, giving it an awesome twist, famous Indian digital genius, who created some amazing viral stuff such as 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', 'Biggini Shoot' and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's 'Tommy' video.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Social media can be a fun place, especially when it makes a common man, an overnight sensation, right? We have seen ample examples of how suddenly a person gets instant fame - all thanks to one viral video. Similarly, these days, a Pakistani video of a girl saying 'Pawri Horai Hai' has gone viral on the internet. 

Netizens can't keep calm over Pakistani digital content creator Dananeer's viral video #PawriHoraihai. Check out some hilarious memes which it invited on Twitter: 

Also, giving it an awesome twist, famous Indian digital genius, Yashraj Mukhate, who created some amazing viral stuff such as 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', 'Biggini Shoot' and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's 'Tommy' video has added his own style to the #Pawrihoraihai video. Take a look: 

Yashraj Mukhate has made several hilarious videos which gave caught the fancy of netizens. In fact, his 'Biggini Shoot' video cracked up the internet and Taapsee Pannu loved it too.

And that explains why the Pannus tried their own version of it in the Maldives which went viral. 

 

