rakhi sawant

After Shehnaaz Gill's Tommy video, Yashraj Mukhate presents Rakhi Sawant's viral mix from 'Bigg Boss 14' - Watch

Yashraj Mukhate has made several hilarious videos which gave caught the fancy of netizens.

New Delhi: The viral stuff genius, Yashraj Mukhate, who shot to fame with 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' video, followed by 'Biggini Shoot' and couple of other clips has dropped another of his gem. This time, the man of the moment has mixed a video on none other than Rakhi Sawant. 

Rakhi Sawant is currently inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house as one of the contestants and has won a million hearts of her fans with her solid entertainment. The channel telecasting the show shared the video link on social media. Take a look at his marvel by Yashraj Mukhate:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Yashraj's latest viral video on 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Kaur's epic dialogue #TuadaKuttaTommy broke the internet and was widely circulated. 

Yashraj Mukhate has made several hilarious videos which gave caught the fancy of netizens. In fact, his 'Biggini Shoot' video cracked up the internet and Taapsee Pannu loved it too. And that explains why the Pannus tried their own version of it in the Maldives which went viral. 

'Bigg Boss 14' is hosted by Salman Khan and has a host of known faces locked inside the house for more than three months now. 

 

