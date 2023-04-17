Palak Tiwari Receives Backlash For Wearing 'Revealing' Choli At Baba Siddique's Iftar Party - Watch

New Delhi: Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV actress Shweta Tiwari has been the talk of the time ever since her debut film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan' has been announced. She will be seen playing the role of Jassie Gill's love interest in Salman Khan starrer.

Last night, at Baba Siddiqui's iftar party, many celebrities were seen arriving in stunning ethnic outfits. Palak, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a mirror-work lehenga but she received backlash for wearing a revealing blouse at the event.

The actress got brutally trolled for wearing 'a revealing neckline' at Baba Siddique's Iftar party on Sunday evening. She opted for a grey-ish lehenga choli that featured a plunging neckline. Netizens were not impressed by Palak’s outfit and began trolling her. One comment read, 'Has she come for Iftar party or item song performance?' Another one wrote, 'These people should be ashamed of themselves.'

Palak is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' directed by Farhad Samji. The film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam.