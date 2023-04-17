Arbaaz Khan's Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Gets Brutally Trolled For Wearing Bold Outfit At Baba Siddiqui's Iftar Party

New Delhi: Baba Siddiqui`s annual Iftar party is one of the most talked-about events in the filmland. Every year, a bunch of Bollywood celebrities gets invited to the feast and they all arrive dressed up for the party. Last night, many popular faces were seen attending the Iftar party but one of them turned heads wherever she went, Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.

Giorgia looked jaw-dropping in a green lehenga with deep neck choli and a long floral cape. The actress looked absolutely stunning as she donned the chic avatar at Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party. She completed her look with a sleek choker and earrings set. Her locks were open and the makeup was on point.

The actress posed for the paps at iftar party and fans are in love with her look. On one hand, Giorgia received many compliments from her fans over this look but also, a group of netizens did not think her outfit was appropriate enough for an Iftar Party. One wrote, "Bhai ye iftar party hai ya glamour show... disgusting," another one commented, "Kaise log hai iftar pe toh tameez wale kapade pehenke jaate koi glamour night thodi hai" One social media user commented, "The theme is iftar party, right? Why the dress like you're going to a fashion show?"

Many popular faces were seen arriving at the annual Iftar party by Baba Siddiqui. Salman Khan looked dapper in a black pathani. Shehnaaz Gill looked stunning in an ethnic outfit, whereas Rashami Desai slayed the Indian look too. Pooja Hegde turned heads in a black shimmer saree as she arrived at the iftar party. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra too walked hand in hand. MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were also seen arriving at the party among others.

Earlier, rumours of Giorgia and Arbaaz Khan's breakup were making rounds but the couple shut them up with their joint appearance at PBKS vs GT IPL match.

Arbaaz and Giorgia have been dating for the past four years now. After their divorce, Malaika also found solace in Arjun Kapoor's arms. Arbaaz and Malaika parted ways in 2017 after they tied the knot in 1998. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan together.