Paloma Dhillon Spells Glam In Stunning Black Outfit At Her Debut Film 'Dono' Screening

New Delhi: Rising star Paloma Dhillon has recently made a grand entrance at her debut movie premiere, leaving everyone in awe with her stunning red carpet appearance. Alongside friends, family, cast, and crew, Paloma graced the event with elegance and poise, stealing the spotlight from the moment she arrived.

Paloma Dhillon's red carpet-arrival was nothing short of spectacular. Dressed in a shimmery black lehenga with a cape, Paloma was a vision of beauty and the epitome of a Rajshri debutante.

The paparazzi and fans alike couldn't get enough of her, capturing every moment of her show-stopping entrance. Her outfit, carefully chosen for the occasion, left a lasting impression.

Adding to the star-studded affair was the presence of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Poonam Dhillon, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, Shriya Saran and more.

In her debut movie premiere, Paloma Dhillon showcased not only her acting talent but also her impeccable fashion sense and grace on the red carpet. As the curtains close on this memorable night, fans are excited to see her shine on the silver screen.