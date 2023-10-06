trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671602
NewsLifestylePeople
PALOMA DHILLON

Paloma Dhillon Spells Glam In Stunning Black Outfit At Her Debut Film 'Dono' Screening

Paloma Dhillon's red carpet-arrival was nothing short of spectacular. Dressed in a shimmery black lehenga with a cape, Paloma was a vision of beauty and the epitome of a Rajshri debutante. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 12:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Paloma Dhillon Spells Glam In Stunning Black Outfit At Her Debut Film 'Dono' Screening Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rising star Paloma Dhillon has recently made a grand entrance at her debut movie premiere, leaving everyone in awe with her stunning red carpet appearance. Alongside friends, family, cast, and crew, Paloma graced the event with elegance and poise, stealing the spotlight from the moment she arrived.

Paloma Dhillon's red carpet-arrival was nothing short of spectacular. Dressed in a shimmery black lehenga with a cape, Paloma was a vision of beauty and the epitome of a Rajshri debutante. 

The paparazzi and fans alike couldn't get enough of her, capturing every moment of her show-stopping entrance. Her outfit, carefully chosen for the occasion, left a lasting impression.

Adding to the star-studded affair was the presence of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Poonam Dhillon, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, Shriya Saran and more. 

In her debut movie premiere, Paloma Dhillon showcased not only her acting talent but also her impeccable fashion sense and grace on the red carpet. As the curtains close on this memorable night, fans are excited to see her shine on the silver screen.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train