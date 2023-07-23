trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639380
Parents' Day: Shilpa Shetty Expresses Love For Parents, Shares Throwback Picture

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback photograph of her family to mark the occasion of Parents' Day.

Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 03:29 PM IST|Source: ANI

Parents' Day: Shilpa Shetty Expresses Love For Parents, Shares Throwback Picture Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty on Sunday expressed her love and gratitude for her parents with a lovely post and a throwback picture of her with them on the occasion of Parents' Day. She took to her Instagram to write an emotional caption along with the picture. She mentioned, "For being the BESTest parents... Happy Parents' Day! Miss you, Dad! Love you, Mom…Eternally grateful we are! @sunandashetty2 @ShamitaShetty #PricelessMemories #ParentsDay #family #love #parents #grateful #blessed." 

She also tagged her sister Shamita Shetty in her post. Fans took no time to react to her post and dropped heart emojis. One of them wrote, "Happy parents day." Another mentioned, “Beautiful family”

 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

While the other commented, "Parents bring and raise a daughter in the world with all their best abilities so that she can shine and show her abilities proudly to the world."

Parent's Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday in July and this year it is celebrated on July 23. This day is the best opportunity to show respect and love to our parents. Meanwhile, Shilpa will act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

She will also be seen among the panel of judges along with Kirron Kher, and Badshah on 'India's Got Talent'.

