New Delhi: Celebrity couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been hogging attention ever since the duo made their relationship official and exchanged rings in an intimate roka ceremony in Delhi in May this year. The buzz is that the couple is all set to tie the knot in September this year. While the speculations around their wedding have been rife with each passing day, the couple is often seen making appearances together.

Actress Parnieeti and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chopra were recently seen seeking blessings at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Their spiritual trip to the iconic temple comes during the auspicious month of Sawan. Parineeti looked gorgeous in a powder pink silk saree whereas Raghav was seen in a yellow dhoti and red dupatta around his neck.

Soon after the visuals of the dup from the temple appeared online, the couple's fans started showering them with all the love. However, a few others were not too pleased with the couple. Netizens noticed that Parineeti and Raghav wore slippers inside the temple and began trolling them.

A user wrote, "Chapal pehen ke Mandir kaun jata hai."

Another user wrote, "Wearing slippers inside temple premises is not allowed then why this rule is not applicable to the shameless actress Parineeti and so-called neta Raghav."

"Mandir parisar me chappal allowed nai hai.. ye kaha se pehen ke chale gaye??????" read another comment.

As per rumours, Parineeti and Raghav will reportedly get married in September 2023 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and relatives. They are also expected to host a reception in Gurugram following their wedding. The actress will start preparing for the wedding festivities in the first week of September.

However, the couple has remained tight-lipped about the wedding and has so far not confirmed the speculations.